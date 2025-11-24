Ramone Seals and Simeon Cottle each score 25 and Kennesaw State beats Rice 89-84 in overtime

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Ramone Seals and Simeon Cottle each scored 25 points and Kennesaw State beat Rice 89-84…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Ramone Seals and Simeon Cottle each scored 25 points and Kennesaw State beat Rice 89-84 in overtime on Monday.

Cottle drove into the lane to tie the game at 83-all with five seconds left in regulation. He also started overtime with a 3-pointer.

Seals added eight rebounds for the Owls (4-1). Cottle shot 7 for 17 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line. Trey Simpson shot 2 of 2 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

Nick Anderson led the Owls (2-5) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and six rebounds. Trae Broadnax added 12 points and Jalen Smith had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

