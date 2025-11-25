Radford Highlanders play the Valparaiso Beacons

Valparaiso Beacons (0-5) vs. Radford Highlanders (4-3) Cleveland; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Radford plays Valparaiso at Woodling Gymnasium…

Valparaiso Beacons (0-5) vs. Radford Highlanders (4-3)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford plays Valparaiso at Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Highlanders have a 4-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Radford is third in the Big South with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Georgia Simonsen averaging 4.3.

The Beacons have a 0-5 record in non-conference play. Valparaiso ranks seventh in the MVC with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Kamryn Winch averaging 7.4.

Radford is shooting 36.1% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Valparaiso allows to opponents. Valparaiso averages 52.6 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 60.6 Radford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Angelina Nice is scoring 10.0 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Highlanders. Joi Williams is averaging 8.7 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 30.9%.

Fiona Connolly is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Beacons. Milana Nenadic is averaging 9.4 points and 4.2 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.