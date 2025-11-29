Pittsburgh Panthers and the Chicago State Cougars play in Naples, Florida

Chicago State Cougars (1-6) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (4-4) Naples, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces Chicago State…

Chicago State Cougars (1-6) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (4-4)

Naples, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces Chicago State in Naples, Florida.

The Panthers have a 4-4 record in non-conference play. Pittsburgh has a 1-4 record against teams over .500.

The Cougars are 1-6 in non-conference play. Chicago State ranks eighth in the NEC with 20.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kayla Mount averaging 4.0.

Pittsburgh is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State has shot at a 35.6% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 37.2% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fatima Diakhate is scoring 11.6 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Panthers. Mikayla Johnson is averaging 10.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 31.0%.

Aiyanna Culver is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Marisa Gant is averaging 6.6 points and 2.7 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

