Penn State faces Providence

Providence Friars (3-2) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence and Penn State meet at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Nittany Lions are 5-0 in non-conference play. Penn State is 4-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 7.2 turnovers per game.

The Friars have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Providence is ninth in the Big East with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Oswin Erhunmwunse averaging 2.4.

Penn State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Providence gives up. Providence averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Penn State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayden Mingo is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Nittany Lions. Melih Tunca is averaging 14.4 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 63.4%.

Jason Edwards is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Friars. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 16.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

