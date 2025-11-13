Olsen’s 21 points lead South Alabama past Central Michigan 66-64

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Adam Olsen scored 21 points as South Alabama beat Central Michigan 66-64 on Thursday. Olsen…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Adam Olsen scored 21 points as South Alabama beat Central Michigan 66-64 on Thursday.

Olsen also had six rebounds for the Jaguars (4-0). Chaze Harris scored 20 points and added nine rebounds.

The Chippewas (1-2) were led by Logan McIntire, who recorded 21 points. Nathan Claerbaut added 12 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.

Olsen scored 11 points in the first half for South Alabama, which led 35-30 at the break. South Alabama took the lead for good with 5:26 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Olsen to make it 60-57.

Harris put South Alabama ahead 66-60 with 1:50 remaining.

