Colorado, Oklahoma meet in CBC

Oklahoma Sooners (19-15, 9-12 SEC) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (17-15, 7-12 Big 12) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Oklahoma Sooners (19-15, 9-12 SEC) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (17-15, 7-12 Big 12)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Oklahoma play in the College Basketball Crown.

The Buffaloes’ record in Big 12 play is 7-12, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference games. Colorado is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sooners are 9-12 against SEC teams. Oklahoma scores 82.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Colorado makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Oklahoma has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). Oklahoma averages 82.7 points per game, 3.3 more than the 79.4 Colorado gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Johnson is averaging 16.9 points for the Buffaloes. Barrington Hargress is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nijel Pack is shooting 47.4% and averaging 16.5 points for the Sooners. Jadon Jones is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Sooners: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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