Ole Miss hosts SE Louisiana to open season

SE Louisiana Lions at Ole Miss Rebels

Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts SE Louisiana in the season opener.

Ole Miss finished 13-3 at home last season while going 24-12 overall. The Rebels averaged 77.2 points per game last season, 30.6 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.

SE Louisiana went 18-14 overall with a 9-8 record on the road last season. The Lions shot 44.4% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

