Oakland Golden Grizzlies and the Harvard Crimson square off

Harvard Crimson (1-2) vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-1) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oakland will square off…

Harvard Crimson (1-2) vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-1)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland will square off against Harvard at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California.

Oakland finished 9-22 overall with a 2-7 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Grizzlies allowed opponents to score 71.1 points per game and shoot 42.6% from the field last season.

Harvard finished 24-5 overall with an 11-2 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Crimson averaged 10.7 steals, 3.7 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.