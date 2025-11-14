Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Oakland Golden Grizzlies and…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies and the Harvard Crimson square off

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 4:46 AM

Harvard Crimson (1-2) vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-1)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland will square off against Harvard at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California.

Oakland finished 9-22 overall with a 2-7 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Grizzlies allowed opponents to score 71.1 points per game and shoot 42.6% from the field last season.

Harvard finished 24-5 overall with an 11-2 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Crimson averaged 10.7 steals, 3.7 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up