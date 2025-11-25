Northern Colorado visits Air Force following Bloch’s 32-point performance

Northern Colorado Bears (5-1) at Air Force Falcons (3-4) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado…

Northern Colorado Bears (5-1) at Air Force Falcons (3-4)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits Air Force after Zack Bloch scored 32 points in Northern Colorado’s 97-93 victory over the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Falcons are 3-3 on their home court. Air Force is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

The Bears are 2-0 in road games. Northern Colorado ranks seventh in the Big Sky shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Air Force averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado has shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Air Force have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Hobin is scoring 13.1 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Falcons. Eli Robinson is averaging 12.6 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 55.7%.

Quinn Denker is shooting 44.4% and averaging 18.0 points for the Bears. Bloch is averaging 15.0 points.

