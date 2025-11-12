North Carolina Central Eagles to host UNC Asheville Bulldogs Thursday

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-1) at North Carolina Central Eagles (0-2) Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-1) at North Carolina Central Eagles (0-2)

Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central squares off against UNC Asheville.

North Carolina Central finished 5-6 at home a season ago while going 9-21 overall. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 79.2 points per game and shoot 41.5% from the field last season.

UNC Asheville went 4-27 overall with a 1-14 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 58.2 points per game last season, 22.8 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 7.6 on fast breaks.

