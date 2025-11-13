Live Radio
Norfolk State plays Towson for non-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 13, 2025, 8:43 AM

Norfolk State Spartans (2-2) at Towson Tigers (2-1)

Towson, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson takes on Norfolk State in non-conference action.

Towson finished 22-11 overall with a 12-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers averaged 10.6 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.

Norfolk State went 24-11 overall with an 8-9 record on the road last season. The Spartans averaged 13.9 assists per game on 27.7 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

