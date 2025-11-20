Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » No. 9 Maryland scores…

No. 9 Maryland scores first 20 points, routs Bethune-Cookman 95-49

The Associated Press

November 20, 2025, 8:48 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland scored the first 20 points, and the ninth-ranked Terrapins remained undefeated and recorded a season high in scoring Thursday night with a 95-49 rout of Bethune-Cookman.

Kyndal Walker scored a career-high 13 points, and Oluchi Okananwa and Kaylene Smikle each also had 13 points for Maryland (6-0). The Terps have won every game this season by at least 18 and have scored at least 80 points in each outing.

Jordan Brooks had a team-high 13 points for the Wildcats (1-4), who committed 26 turnovers. Maryland held a 36-7 advantage in points off turnovers.

Maryland played without freshman guard Addi Mack, who is averaging 12.2 points and left Sunday’s victory over Princeton with a left ankle injury. The absence of the their third-leading scorer did little to slow the Terps from quickly opening a large lead.

Bethune-Cookman had four turnovers before it took a shot, and eight giveaways in its first 12 possessions as Maryland built a 20-0 lead. Brooks’ 3-pointer with 3:27 left in the first quarter ended the Wildcats’ opening drought.

By the end of the first, the Terps were up 24-5 and the Wildcats had 11 turnovers in 19 possessions.

Bethune-Cookman cut the deficit to 14 in the second, but Maryland closed the half on an 18-2 run capped by Yarden Garzon’s 3-pointer to bump the lead to 46-16. The Terps expanded the margin to 75-33 after three quarters.

Breanna Williams scored a career-high 12 points, while Garzon also had 12 points for Maryland.

Up next

Bethune-Cookman: Visits North Florida on Nov. 28.

Maryland: Hosts George Mason on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up