No. 9 Maryland scores first 20 points, routs Bethune-Cookman 95-49

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland scored the first 20 points, and the ninth-ranked Terrapins remained undefeated and recorded a season high in scoring Thursday night with a 95-49 rout of Bethune-Cookman.

Kyndal Walker scored a career-high 13 points, and Oluchi Okananwa and Kaylene Smikle each also had 13 points for Maryland (6-0). The Terps have won every game this season by at least 18 and have scored at least 80 points in each outing.

Jordan Brooks had a team-high 13 points for the Wildcats (1-4), who committed 26 turnovers. Maryland held a 36-7 advantage in points off turnovers.

Maryland played without freshman guard Addi Mack, who is averaging 12.2 points and left Sunday’s victory over Princeton with a left ankle injury. The absence of the their third-leading scorer did little to slow the Terps from quickly opening a large lead.

Bethune-Cookman had four turnovers before it took a shot, and eight giveaways in its first 12 possessions as Maryland built a 20-0 lead. Brooks’ 3-pointer with 3:27 left in the first quarter ended the Wildcats’ opening drought.

By the end of the first, the Terps were up 24-5 and the Wildcats had 11 turnovers in 19 possessions.

Bethune-Cookman cut the deficit to 14 in the second, but Maryland closed the half on an 18-2 run capped by Yarden Garzon’s 3-pointer to bump the lead to 46-16. The Terps expanded the margin to 75-33 after three quarters.

Breanna Williams scored a career-high 12 points, while Garzon also had 12 points for Maryland.

Up next

Bethune-Cookman: Visits North Florida on Nov. 28.

Maryland: Hosts George Mason on Sunday.

