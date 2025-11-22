No. 9 Maryland faces George Mason, seeks 7th straight home win

George Mason Patriots (4-1) at Maryland Terrapins (6-0) College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Maryland…

George Mason Patriots (4-1) at Maryland Terrapins (6-0)

College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Maryland hosts George Mason looking to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Terrapins are 6-0 in home games. Maryland scores 86.5 points and has outscored opponents by 31.0 points per game.

The Patriots are 1-1 on the road. George Mason is fourth in the A-10 with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Zahirah Walton averaging 8.8.

Maryland averages 86.5 points, 29.3 more per game than the 57.2 George Mason gives up. George Mason scores 17.3 more points per game (72.8) than Maryland allows to opponents (55.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Oluchi Okananwa is scoring 14.5 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Terrapins. Saylor Poffenbarger is averaging 10.5 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 57.9%.

Kennedy Harris is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 13.2 points and 2.6 steals. Walton is averaging 19.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.