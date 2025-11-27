No. 8 Alabama races past Maryland 105-72 to close Players Era tourney

Darius Adams led Maryland (5-3) with 20 points and Pharrell Payne had 14. Gonzaga beat the Terrapins 100-61 on Tuesday.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Labaron Philon scored 20 points, Aden Holloway added 17 points and a career-high 10 assists and No. 8 Alabama beat Maryland 105-72 on Wednesday night in a consolation game of the Players Era Championship Tournament.

It was the second emphatic win for the Crimson Tide (5-2) following a 10-point loss to Gonzaga on Monday. On Tuesday, they routed UNLV 115-76, the second-highest scoring game in program history.

Taylor Bol Bowen and Davion Hannah each had 12 points.

Darius Adams led Maryland (5-3) with 20 points and Pharrell Payne had 14. Gonzaga beat the Terrapins 100-61 on Tuesday.

Alabama shot 57% (28 of 66), hit 14 3-pointers, with Holloway going 5 of 7, and had a 49-30 rebounding advantage. Maryland shot 37% 28 of 76) with nine 3s.

The Tide turned an opening possession turnover into a Philon dunk and they were off and rolling, scoring the first seven points and taking a 24-7 lead seven minutes in. Alabama started 9 of 14 while the Terrapins were 3 of 14.

Philon hit a 3-pointer and the Tide added five free throws and the lead was 39-17 at the 6:28 mark. It reached 23 before Payne’s 3-point play made it 49-29 at halftime.

The lead ranged from 16 to 23 through the first half of the second half and then London Jemison broke free for a dunk that made it 79-54. Shortly after that Mallette hit a 3 in the middle of an 11-0 run making it 90-56.

Maryland: Hosts Wagner on Tuesday night.

Alabama: Hosts Clemson on Wednesday night.

