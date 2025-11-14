Live Radio
No. 3 UConn Huskies and the No. 7 BYU Cougars square off

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 4:48 AM

BYU Cougars (3-0) vs. UConn Huskies (3-0)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UConn will take on No. 7 BYU at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

UConn finished 24-11 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Huskies averaged 77.0 points per game last season, 14.0 from the free-throw line and 25.5 from 3-point range.

BYU went 26-10 overall with an 11-3 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Cougars averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 12.0 second-chance points and 30.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

