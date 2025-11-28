Live Radio
No. 16 Kentucky plays Morgan State

The Associated Press

November 28, 2025, 6:24 AM

Morgan State Lady Bears (1-7) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (7-1)

Carolina, Puerto Rico; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State and No. 16 Kentucky square off in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

The Wildcats have a 7-1 record in non-conference games. Kentucky is eighth in the SEC with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Clara Strack averaging 3.1.

The Lady Bears are 1-7 in non-conference play. Morgan State is 1-5 against opponents over .500.

Kentucky makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Morgan State has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Morgan State averages 52.6 points per game, 3.0 more than the 49.6 Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Strack is shooting 54.9% and averaging 15.9 points for the Wildcats. Amelia Hassett is averaging 11.4 points.

Selina Gutierrez averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Bears, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Ja’la Bannerman is averaging 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

