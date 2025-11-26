No. 11 Michigan State faces No. 16 North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels (6-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (6-0) Cypress Lake, Florida; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

North Carolina Tar Heels (6-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (6-0)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 North Carolina and No. 11 Michigan State play at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Spartans have a 6-0 record in non-conference play. Michigan State has a 5-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tar Heels are 6-0 in non-conference play. North Carolina is 5-0 against opponents over .500.

Michigan State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game North Carolina allows. North Carolina has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxon Kohler is scoring 15.3 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Spartans. Coen Carr is averaging 11.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 52.2%.

Caleb Wilson is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Henri Veesaar is averaging 16.3 points and 8.7 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.