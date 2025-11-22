Niagara Purple Eagles and the Howard Bison play in Durham, North Carolina

Howard Bison (2-3) vs. Niagara Purple Eagles (2-3) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -2.5;…

Howard Bison (2-3) vs. Niagara Purple Eagles (2-3)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -2.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Howard and Niagara square off in Durham, North Carolina.

The Purple Eagles are 2-3 in non-conference play. Niagara gives up 74.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.0 points per game.

The Bison are 2-3 in non-conference play. Howard is 1-2 against opponents over .500.

Niagara is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Howard allows to opponents. Howard averages 74.4 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 74.6 Niagara allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Prudhomme averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Justin Page is shooting 38.9% and averaging 12.4 points.

Bryce Harris is scoring 22.4 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Bison. Alex Cotton is averaging 11.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

