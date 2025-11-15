Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Oklahoma Sooners square off

Oklahoma Sooners (2-1) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -1.5;…

Oklahoma Sooners (2-1) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -1.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays Oklahoma in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Nebraska went 21-14 overall with a 14-1 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Cornhuskers averaged 76.0 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 33.6% from behind the arc last season.

Oklahoma went 20-14 overall with a 13-1 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Sooners averaged 78.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.6 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.