Nebraska Cornhuskers and the New Mexico Lobos meet

New Mexico Lobos (3-1) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-0)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -8.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays New Mexico in Kansas City, Missouri.

Nebraska finished 21-14 overall with a 14-1 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Cornhuskers averaged 76.0 points per game last season, 33.3 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 8.7 on fast breaks.

New Mexico finished 27-8 overall with a 9-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Lobos allowed opponents to score 70.6 points per game and shot 42.8% from the field last season.

