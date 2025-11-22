Live Radio
Navy visits Richmond following Doogan’s 31-point outing

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 11:59 AM

Navy Midshipmen (4-0) at Richmond Spiders (4-1)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on Navy after Maggie Doogan scored 31 points in Richmond’s 72-57 win against the Temple Owls.

The Spiders are 2-0 in home games. Richmond has a 4-1 record against opponents over .500.

Navy finished 19-12 overall with a 9-4 record on the road last season. The Midshipmen averaged 8.1 steals, 3.6 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

