Navy squares off against SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Lions (2-5) vs. Navy Midshipmen (4-4)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana and Navy square off in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The Midshipmen are 4-4 in non-conference play. Navy ranks third in the Patriot League in rebounding averaging 32.5 rebounds. Aidan Kehoe leads the Midshipmen with 8.4 boards.

The Lions have a 2-5 record against non-conference oppponents. SE Louisiana is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Navy’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana averages 63.1 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 72.1 Navy allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jinwoo Kim averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Austin Benigni is shooting 36.7% and averaging 15.5 points.

Jeremy Elyzee is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Lions. Jalen Forrest is averaging 9.3 points and 2.6 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

