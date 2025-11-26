Live Radio
Navy secures 84-51 victory against Gardner-Webb

The Associated Press

November 26, 2025, 10:14 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — idan Kehoe had 20 points in Navy’s 84-51 victory over Gardner-Webb on Wednesday.

Kehoe had 14 rebounds for the Midshipmen (4-3). Mike Woods scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Austin Benigni went 5 of 13 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Jacob Hudson led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-7) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and two steals. Jacob Hogarth added 11 points for Gardner-Webb.

Up next

Both teams next play Friday. Navy faces UNC Wilmington and Gardner-Webbp ays SE Louisiana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

