Navy Midshipmen play the NJIT Highlanders in non-conference play

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 12:00 PM

NJIT Highlanders (3-2) at Navy Midshipmen (2-3)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -13.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Ari Fulton and NJIT take on Donovan Draper and Navy in non-conference action.

The Midshipmen have gone 1-1 in home games. Navy leads the Patriot League with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Draper averaging 6.4.

The Highlanders are 2-1 on the road. NJIT averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Navy makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than NJIT has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). NJIT averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Navy gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jinwoo Kim is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.2 points for the Midshipmen. Cam Cole is averaging 4.2 points.

David Bolden is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 13.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals. Fulton is averaging 12.6 points and 8.2 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

