Navy Midshipmen play the NJIT Highlanders in non-conference play

NJIT Highlanders (3-2) at Navy Midshipmen (2-3)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -13.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Ari Fulton and NJIT take on Donovan Draper and Navy in non-conference action.

The Midshipmen have gone 1-1 in home games. Navy leads the Patriot League with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Draper averaging 6.4.

The Highlanders are 2-1 on the road. NJIT averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Navy makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than NJIT has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). NJIT averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Navy gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jinwoo Kim is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.2 points for the Midshipmen. Cam Cole is averaging 4.2 points.

David Bolden is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 13.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals. Fulton is averaging 12.6 points and 8.2 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.