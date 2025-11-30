Navy hosts Bordas and Duquesne

Duquesne Dukes (5-2) at Navy Midshipmen (5-1) Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne visits Navy after Alexis…

Duquesne Dukes (5-2) at Navy Midshipmen (5-1)

Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne visits Navy after Alexis Bordas scored 23 points in Duquesne’s 67-60 loss to the Liberty Lady Flames.

The Midshipmen are 4-0 on their home court. Navy is third in the Patriot scoring 65.5 points while shooting 40.4% from the field.

The Dukes are 1-1 on the road. Duquesne ranks ninth in the A-10 shooting 30.6% from 3-point range.

Navy averages 65.5 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 62.0 Duquesne allows. Duquesne averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Navy gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zanai Barnett-Gay is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Zoe Mesuch is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Bordas is averaging 14.7 points and 2.4 steals for the Dukes. Mackenzie Blackford is averaging 11.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

