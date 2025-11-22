Live Radio
Mount St. Mary’s visits Swartz and Western Michigan

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 12:00 PM

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-4) at Western Michigan Broncos (2-4)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan plays Mount St. Mary’s after Brady Swartz scored 20 points in Western Michigan’s 91-58 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Broncos are 2-1 in home games. Western Michigan is 1-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mountaineers are 1-3 on the road. Mount St. Mary’s is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Western Michigan makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Mount St. Mary’s has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Mount St. Mary’s averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Western Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Brewer is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Broncos. Jalen Griffith is averaging 14.2 points and 0.4 rebounds while shooting 41.1%.

Xavier Lipscomb is averaging 12 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Mountaineers. Trey Deveaux is averaging 11.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

