Mount St. Mary’s visits Swartz and Western Michigan

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-4) at Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-4) at Western Michigan Broncos (2-4)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan plays Mount St. Mary’s after Brady Swartz scored 20 points in Western Michigan’s 91-58 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Broncos are 2-1 in home games. Western Michigan is 1-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mountaineers are 1-3 on the road. Mount St. Mary’s is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Western Michigan makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Mount St. Mary’s has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Mount St. Mary’s averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Western Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Brewer is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Broncos. Jalen Griffith is averaging 14.2 points and 0.4 rebounds while shooting 41.1%.

Xavier Lipscomb is averaging 12 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Mountaineers. Trey Deveaux is averaging 11.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.