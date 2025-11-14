Live Radio
Montana faces Cal Poly after Williams’ 30-point outing

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 4:42 AM

Cal Poly Mustangs (2-2) at Montana Grizzlies (3-1)

Missoula, Montana; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana faces Cal Poly after Money Williams scored 30 points in Montana’s 102-93 victory against the UNLV Rebels.

Montana went 15-1 at home a season ago while going 25-10 overall. The Grizzlies averaged 76.6 points per game last season, 14.2 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from beyond the arc.

Cal Poly finished 10-13 in Big West action and 5-13 on the road a season ago. The Mustangs shot 46.2% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

