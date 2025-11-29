Missouri State Bears and the Coppin State Eagles meet in Fort Myers, Florida

Coppin State Eagles (1-6) vs. Missouri State Bears (5-2) Fort Myers, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State…

Coppin State Eagles (1-6) vs. Missouri State Bears (5-2)

Fort Myers, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State plays Coppin State at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Bears are 5-2 in non-conference play. Missouri State is third in the CUSA with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kaemyn Bekemeier averaging 7.9.

The Eagles are 1-6 in non-conference play. Coppin State averages 23.9 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Missouri State’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Coppin State allows. Coppin State averages 55.6 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 64.1 Missouri State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bekemeier averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Lainie Douglas is shooting 55.2% and averaging 12.7 points.

Khila Morris is averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Shanaii Gamble is averaging 7.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.