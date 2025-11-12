Minnesota visits Missouri following Mitchell’s 24-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) at Missouri Tigers (3-0) Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) at Missouri Tigers (3-0)

Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts Minnesota after Mark Mitchell scored 24 points in Missouri’s 106-68 win over the VMI Keydets.

Missouri finished 18-2 at home last season while going 22-12 overall. The Tigers averaged 17.8 points off of turnovers, 12.2 second-chance points and 35.6 bench points last season.

Minnesota finished 5-5 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Golden Gophers averaged 6.0 steals, 4.7 blocks and 9.8 turnovers per game last season.

