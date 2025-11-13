Mike Nwoko scores 19 and LSU makes 30 free throws in 98-81 victory over Florida International

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Mike Nwoko scored 19 points, Marquel Sutton had his second straight double-double with 19 points…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Mike Nwoko scored 19 points, Marquel Sutton had his second straight double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and LSU made 30 free throws in a 98-81 victory over Florida International on Thursday night.

Nwoko, Max Mackinnon and Dedan Thomas Jr. each went 7 of 8 from the free-throw line, Sutton made all four of his attempts and Robert Miller III hit 5 of 6 to help LSU go 30 of 34. FIU was 13 of 21 at the stripe.

Mackinnon finished with 17 points, Thomas had 15 and Jalen Reed scored 10 off the bench for LSU (3-0). The Tigers shot 52.5% from the field despite going 4 of 17 from 3-point range.

Corey Stephenson and Julian Mackey combined to score 49 points for FIU (1-2). No other player for the Panthers scored in double figures. Stephenson had 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Mackey went 9 of 13 from the field for 24 points.

LSU led 43-38 at halftime despite making two less field goals than the Panthers. But the Tigers made 13 of 14 free throws, while FIU went 3 of 9.

The Tigers scored 13 straight points early in the second half, with two 3-pointers by Sutton, to go ahead 62-43. LSU’s lead didn’t drop below 15 the rest of the way.

Sutton and FIU forward Kennedy Brown were teammates at Omaha during the 2022-23 season.

