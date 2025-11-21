Miami Hurricanes and the No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes square off

Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0) vs. Miami Hurricanes (4-0) Bay Lake, Orange; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) faces No.…

Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0) vs. Miami Hurricanes (4-0)

Bay Lake, Orange; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) faces No. 19 Iowa in Bay Lake, Orange.

Miami (FL) finished 14-15 overall with a 10-1 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Hurricanes averaged 69.2 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 30.8% from behind the arc last season.

The Hawkeyes have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. Iowa is the Big Ten leader with 31.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ava Heiden averaging 7.4.

