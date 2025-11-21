Live Radio
Maryland-Eastern Shore plays Canisius following overtime win

The Associated Press

November 21, 2025, 9:45 AM

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-4) at Canisius Golden Griffins (2-3)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Griffins -3.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Canisius following Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 83-82 overtime victory over the Longwood Lancers.

The Golden Griffins have gone 2-0 at home. Canisius ranks fifth in the MAAC in team defense, giving up 73.6 points while holding opponents to 47.2% shooting.

The Hawks have gone 1-4 away from home. Maryland-Eastern Shore is seventh in the MEAC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Zion Obanla averaging 1.7.

Canisius makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Maryland-Eastern Shore has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 60.5 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than the 73.6 Canisius gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahlil Singleton averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Bryan Ndjonga is shooting 48.9% and averaging 12.6 points.

Joseph Locandro is shooting 51.4% and averaging 8.7 points for the Hawks. Justin Monden is averaging 8.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

