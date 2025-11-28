Live Radio
Manhattan faces Navy, aims to break 5-game slide

The Associated Press

November 28, 2025, 6:24 AM

Manhattan Jaspers (0-5) at Navy Midshipmen (4-1)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan is looking to break its five-game slide with a victory over Navy.

The Midshipmen have gone 3-0 at home. Navy is second in the Patriot scoring 66.8 points while shooting 40.5% from the field.

The Jaspers are 0-3 on the road. Manhattan is 0-3 against opponents over .500.

Navy scores 66.8 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 70.4 Manhattan gives up. Manhattan has shot at a 34.0% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 35.4% shooting opponents of Navy have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Mesuch averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Zanai Barnett-Gay is shooting 46.3% and averaging 19.4 points.

Brianna Davis is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 13.8 points. Kristina Juric is averaging eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

