Mack’s 19 points lead Georgetown 70-60 past Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Malik Mack scored 19 points, KJ Lewis added 16, and Georgetown beat Maryland 70-60 on Friday.

Georgetown went up 11-0 to start the game, but didn’t hit a 3-pointer in first half, and entered the break with a 32-27 lead.

The Hoyas (2-0) stretched their lead to 20 at the 12:08 mark of the second half, holding Maryland to three points over the first 12 minutes of the half.

Mack made all three of his 3-pointers in the second half. He added eight rebounds and a couple of steals. Lewis tallied nine rebounds. Caleb Williams had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

It was the first loss in a home opener for Maryland (1-1) in 48 years and Georgetown’s first win in College Park since 1964.

Myles Rice had 19 points for Maryland off the bench. He scored on three consecutive possessions to cut the deficit to 61-54 with 4:05 remaining. Pharrel Payne added 17 points for the Terrapins. He and Rice combined for Maryland’s final 15 points.

Julius Halaifonua and Jeremiah Williams fouled out for Georgetown in a game that had 49 total fouls.

Despite their close proximity, Maryland and Georgetown hadn’t faced each other since 2016. Friday’s game was the first in a four-game renewal of the regional rivalry.

WTOP’s Rob Woodfork contributed to this report.

