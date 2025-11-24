Live Radio
Kory Mincy scores 22 as unbeaten George Mason beats Ohio 92-69 at Sunshine Slam

The Associated Press

November 24, 2025, 9:04 PM

Kory Mincy scored 22 points and unbeaten George Mason beat Ohio 92-69 on Monday in the Beach Division of the Sunshine Slam.

Mincy shot 6 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the foul line for the Patriots (6-0). Masai Troutman made all four of his 3-pointers and added 18 points and five rebounds. Riley Allenspach had 14 points.

Aidan Hadaway finished with 16 points for the Bobcats (1-5). Javan Simmons added 12 points.

George Mason took the lead for good with 18:47 remaining in the first half. The score was 52-33 at halftime, with Mincy racking up 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

