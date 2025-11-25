Johnson scores 18 as Central Michigan defeats D-III Adrian 112-67

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Rodney Johnson Jr.’s 18 points helped Central Michigan defeat Division-III Adrian 112-67 on Tuesday. Johnson…

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Rodney Johnson Jr.’s 18 points helped Central Michigan defeat Division-III Adrian 112-67 on Tuesday.

Johnson went 9 of 11 from the field for the Chippewas (3-4). Logan McIntire went 7 of 9 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 17 points. Tamario Adley had 14 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.

The Bulldogs were led by Seth Logan, who recorded 23 points. Darrius Welch added 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists and eight steals for Adrian. Brendon Schlink also had five points.

Central Michigan took the lead for good 12 seconds into the game and led 59-35 at halftime, with Johnson racking up 12 points. Central Michigan extended its lead to 80-38 during the second half, fueled by a 21-0 scoring run. McIntire scored a team-high eight points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.