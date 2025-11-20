IU Indianapolis Jaguars and the Alabama State Hornets meet in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Alabama State Hornets (2-3) vs. IU Indianapolis Jaguars (2-4) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State…

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State and IU Indianapolis square off in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Jaguars have a 2-4 record in non-conference games. IU Indianapolis is 1-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The Hornets are 2-3 in non-conference play. Alabama State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

IU Indianapolis is shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.2% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State’s 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.9 percentage points lower than IU Indianapolis has allowed to its opponents (52.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Maguire Mitchell averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Kyler D’Augustino is shooting 60.9% and averaging 15.8 points.

Micah Simpsom is averaging 17 points for the Hornets. Asjon Anderson is averaging 16.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

