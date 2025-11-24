Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0) Palm Desert, California; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss and…

Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0)

Palm Desert, California; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss and Iowa play at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The Hawkeyes are 5-0 in non-conference play. Iowa averages 9.4 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Rebels are 5-0 in non-conference play. Ole Miss is 4-0 against opponents with a winning record.

Iowa makes 57.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 18.4 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Ole Miss averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Iowa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett Stirtz is shooting 57.4% and averaging 17.6 points for the Hawkeyes. Alvaro Folgueiras is averaging 12.4 points.

Ilias Kamardine is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Rebels. AJ Storr is averaging 14.4 points and 3.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

