Indiana Hoosiers play the Lindenwood Lions on 4-game win streak

Lindenwood Lions (2-3) at Indiana Hoosiers (4-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will attempt to keep its four-game win streak going when the Hoosiers take on Lindenwood.

Indiana finished 14-4 at home last season while going 19-13 overall. The Hoosiers averaged 14.8 points off of turnovers, 12.5 second-chance points and 19.9 bench points last season.

The Lions are 0-3 on the road. Lindenwood gives up 81.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

