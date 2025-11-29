Howard visits Mount St. Mary’s after Harris’ 36-point outing

Howard Bison (4-4) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-6) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -3.5;…

Howard Bison (4-4) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-6)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -3.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard faces Mount St. Mary’s after Bryce Harris scored 36 points in Howard’s 115-61 win over the Saint Mary’s (MD) Seahawks.

The Mountaineers have gone 0-1 at home. Mount St. Mary’s gives up 81.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.7 points per game.

The Bison are 0-2 in road games. Howard leads the MEAC with 15.6 assists. Cam Gillus leads the Bison with 4.6.

Mount St. Mary’s averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Howard allows. Howard averages 77.9 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 81.7 Mount St. Mary’s allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arlandus Keyes is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Xavier Lipscomb is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Harris is averaging 22.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Bison. Alex Cotton is averaging 9.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

