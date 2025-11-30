Houser and Delaware host Iona

Iona Gaels (5-2) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-4) Newark, Delaware; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts Iona…

Iona Gaels (5-2) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-4)

Newark, Delaware; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts Iona after Tyler Houser scored 24 points in Delaware’s 73-60 win against the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 1-1 on their home court. Delaware allows 73.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The Gaels are 1-0 on the road. Iona ranks ninth in the MAAC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Lamin Sabally averaging 2.1.

Delaware is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Delaware gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Bliss is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Houser is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Toby Harris is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 11.9 points. CJ Anthony is averaging 15.4 points and 6.3 assists.

