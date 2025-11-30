Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Houser and Delaware host Iona

Houser and Delaware host Iona

The Associated Press

November 30, 2025, 9:20 AM

Iona Gaels (5-2) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-4)

Newark, Delaware; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts Iona after Tyler Houser scored 24 points in Delaware’s 73-60 win against the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 1-1 on their home court. Delaware allows 73.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The Gaels are 1-0 on the road. Iona ranks ninth in the MAAC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Lamin Sabally averaging 2.1.

Delaware is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Delaware gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Bliss is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Houser is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Toby Harris is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 11.9 points. CJ Anthony is averaging 15.4 points and 6.3 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up