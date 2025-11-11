Hooks leads New Mexico against New Orleans after 20-point showing

New Orleans Privateers (0-2) at New Mexico Lobos (2-1) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico…

New Orleans Privateers (0-2) at New Mexico Lobos (2-1)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on New Orleans after Destinee Hooks scored 20 points in New Mexico’s 71-64 victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

New Mexico went 12-8 at home a season ago while going 18-14 overall. The Lobos averaged 70.4 points per game last season, 33.9 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 10.3 on fast breaks.

New Orleans went 5-24 overall with a 3-15 record on the road a season ago. The Privateers shot 35.1% from the field and 26.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

