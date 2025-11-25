Hidalgo does it all in helping 19th-ranked Notre Dame women sink Central Michigan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo filled the stat sheet scoring 25 points, distributing seven assists, coming up with…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo filled the stat sheet scoring 25 points, distributing seven assists, coming up with six steals and five rebounds and 19th-ranked Notre Dame controlled Central Michigan in an 83-51 win on Monday night.

Hidalgo shot 12 of 19 from the floor for the Fighting Irish (5-1). KK Bransford and reserve Iyana Moore each scored 12 points, Cassandre Proper 11 and Gisela Sanchez 10. Notre Dame shot 54% (37 of 69) but made just one trip to the free-throw line, which Hidalgo sank.

Madi Morson scored 15 points for Central Michigan (4-2).

Bransford’s basket with 4:15 left in the first quarter gave Notre Dame an 11-8 lead. Nekhu Mitchell responded with a 3-pointer to even the score for the Chippewas. Notre Dame countered outscoring Central Michigan 9-4 to close the quarter up 20-15.

With 5:39 before halftime, Moore made a 3 to give the Irish their first double-digit lead at 29-18. Morson made 1 of 2 foul shots with 1:19 before the break to get Central Michigan within single digits for the last time at 35-26.

Bransford’ basket with 2:27 left before the end of the third quarter gave Notre Dame its first 20-point lead, 56-36.

Up Next

Central Michigan hosts Purdue on Sunday. Notre Dame travels to face 13th-ranked Ole Miss on Dec. 4.

