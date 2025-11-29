Heidbreder and Fresno State host CSU Bakersfield

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-4) at Fresno State Bulldogs (6-2) Fresno, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State plays…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-4) at Fresno State Bulldogs (6-2)

Fresno, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State plays CSU Bakersfield after Jake Heidbreder scored 27 points in Fresno State’s 76-53 victory over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Bulldogs are 5-2 in home games. Fresno State scores 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The Roadrunners are 0-4 in road games. CSU Bakersfield is eighth in the Big West allowing 77.1 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

Fresno State makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than CSU Bakersfield has allowed to its opponents (44.9%). CSU Bakersfield has shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of Fresno State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heidbreder is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 20 points. Zaon Collins is shooting 58.1% and averaging 14.6 points.

Dailin Smith is averaging 15.6 points for the Roadrunners. CJ Hardy is averaging 14.3 points.

