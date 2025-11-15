Harvard secures 75-52 victory over Army

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Thomas Batties II scored 17 points as Harvard beat Army 75-52 on Saturday. Batties added…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Thomas Batties II scored 17 points as Harvard beat Army 75-52 on Saturday.

Batties added five rebounds and three blocks for the Crimson (3-1). Robert Hinton scored 16 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line and added six rebounds. Chandler Pigge finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Ryan Curry finished with 11 points for the Black Knights (1-3). Jaxson Bell added 11 points and two steals for Army. Jorn Everson had six points.

Harvard took the lead with 15:40 left in the first half and did not trail again.

Hinton led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 36-31 at the break. Harvard extended its lead to 62-42 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

