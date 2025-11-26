Live Radio
Harris scores 36, Howard beats Saint Mary’s (Md.) 115-61

The Associated Press

November 26, 2025, 10:14 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harris scored 36 points on 13-of-17 shooting to lead Howard over Saint Mary’s (Md.) 115-61 on Wednesday.

Harris added seven rebounds and three steals for the Bison (4-4). Danas Kazakevicius scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. Travelle Bryson shot 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

James Crimaudo finished with 17 points for the Seahawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

