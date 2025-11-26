Harris scores 36, Howard beats Saint Mary’s (Md.) 115-61

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harris scored 36 points on 13-of-17 shooting to lead Howard over Saint Mary’s (Md.) 115-61 on…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harris scored 36 points on 13-of-17 shooting to lead Howard over Saint Mary’s (Md.) 115-61 on Wednesday.

Harris added seven rebounds and three steals for the Bison (4-4). Danas Kazakevicius scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. Travelle Bryson shot 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

James Crimaudo finished with 17 points for the Seahawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.