Harris leads Howard against Mount St. Mary’s

Howard Bison (4-4) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-6)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits Mount St. Mary’s after Bryce Harris scored 36 points in Howard’s 115-61 victory against the Saint Mary’s (MD) Seahawks.

The Mountaineers have gone 0-1 at home. Mount St. Mary’s is 0-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bison are 0-2 on the road. Howard leads the MEAC with 15.6 assists. Cam Gillus leads the Bison with 4.6.

Mount St. Mary’s scores 65.0 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 73.0 Howard allows. Howard has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 44.8% shooting opponents of Mount St. Mary’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arlandus Keyes is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Xavier Lipscomb is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Harris is shooting 54.2% and averaging 22.9 points for the Bison. Alex Cotton is averaging 9.8 points.

