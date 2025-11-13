Happy scores 17 as Princeton downs John Jay 100-59

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — CJ Happy scored 17 points to help Princeton defeat John Jay 100-59 on Thursday. Happy also…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — CJ Happy scored 17 points to help Princeton defeat John Jay 100-59 on Thursday.

Happy also added three steals for the Tigers (2-1). Malik Abdullahi scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Dalen Davis went 4 of 5 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Bloodhounds were led by Adrian Kopec, who recorded 14 points. Ronnie McIntyre and Jamir Stewart each had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

