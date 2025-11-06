Live Radio
Hall leads No. 20 Auburn against Merrimack after 28-point game

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 5:01 AM

Merrimack Warriors (0-1) at Auburn Tigers (1-0)

Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -25.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Auburn plays Merrimack after Keyshawn Hall scored 28 points in Auburn’s 95-90 overtime victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Auburn finished 13-2 at home last season while going 32-6 overall. The Tigers averaged 83.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.4 last season.

Merrimack finished 18-15 overall a season ago while going 9-8 on the road. The Warriors averaged 9.5 steals, 3.8 blocks and 8.4 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

