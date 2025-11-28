Georgetown faces Miami (FL)

Miami Hurricanes (5-2) vs. Georgetown Hoyas (5-1) Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -4.5; over/under is…

Miami Hurricanes (5-2) vs. Georgetown Hoyas (5-1)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -4.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on Miami (FL) at State Farm Field House in Orlando, Florida.

The Hoyas have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. Georgetown is seventh in the Big East scoring 81.7 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Hurricanes have a 5-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Miami (FL) is 5-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Georgetown’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Miami (FL) gives up. Miami (FL) scores 15.7 more points per game (87.9) than Georgetown gives up (72.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Mack averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. KJ Lewis is shooting 47.1% and averaging 17.5 points.

Malik Reneau is averaging 20.4 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Tre Donaldson is averaging 15.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

